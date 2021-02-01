Missing diver found off Pompano Beach, hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver who went missing in the waters off Pompano Beach was found alive and taken to the hospital, officials said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the diver was overdue from an expedition, Monday morning.

Officials said the leader of the expedition dove into the ocean to look for him.

The dive master found the diver and brought him up to shore near Hillsboro Inlet Park.

The diver was transported in critical condition to Broward Health North.

The dive master was treated at the scene for shortness of breath.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.