FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has not been seen since last week.

Officials said Suren Seetal, a 36-year-old airplane jet mechanic, has been missing since Thursday.

He was last seen at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport around 6 p.m.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Endangered Persons Unit is actively investigating his disappearance.

Seetal owns a 2001 Silver Honda Accord sedan with the license plate EHNA41.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police.

