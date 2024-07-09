POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said that a missing 71-year-old woman, Marie Jean-Marie, has been found deceased.

Jean-Marie was discovered around 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, in a lake on the south side of Sample Road in Pompano Beach, according to detectives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene unit detectives are investigating, but authorities said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

A missing person alert was issued for Jean-Marie earlier on Monday after she was last seen around 2:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of Southwest 11th Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

