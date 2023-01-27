HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach.

A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning.

While the body has not been identified by police, the description is a match for 67-year-old Howard Sal.

On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach.

He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard.

