MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a woman who was missing from Miramar.

Winsome Dawn Marie Blissett was found safe Monday night after she was reported missing by Miramar Police.

Police began looking for her after she was last seen along the 2700 block of Southwest 137th Terrace.

