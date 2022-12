MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead.

According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday.

The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be an accidental drowning. Our hearts go out to the Brisson family.”

