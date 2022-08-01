MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 17-year-old girl who had gone missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Abigail Baillergeau was last seen around the 3400 block of Pinewalk Drive North, around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Baillergeau stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama pants.

Monday night, police confirmed Baillergeau has been safely recovered and is safe.

