LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is thanking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zarrah London Thomas was found safely in Coral Springs and has been reunited with her mother.

She went missing from the 3300 block of Northwest 75th Avenue, between the hours of 8 a.m to 9:30 a.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, wears glasses, has braces and long black braids with a noticeable patch of golden-brown braids in one section of the back of her hair.

Thomas was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers with a lavender and white graphic T-shirt underneath with black lettering. She was also carrying a midnight-printed High Sierra backpack with a blue and purple print.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.