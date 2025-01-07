MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for her role in a money laundering conspiracy tied to romance scams that defrauded American victims out of millions of dollars, according to federal officials.

Cristine Petitfrere, 30, admitted to laundering over $2.7 million in criminal proceeds, funneling funds from scam victims to overseas co-conspirators while keeping a portion for herself, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to prosecutors, the scams involved fraudsters using fake personas to develop online relationships and convincing victims to send money under false pretenses, such as emergencies or investment opportunities.

Petitfrere pleaded guilty in September 2024 to conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to forfeit $203,815.59 in profits she personally received.

