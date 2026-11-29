MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Miramar celebrated a very special day as she turned 100 years old on Saturday afternoon.

Betty M. Buie, a proud great-great grandmother to 84 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, shared her happiness as she celebrated her birthday.

“You know, it feels good to know that I got to be 100, because I never thought I would reach 100. Nobody in my family or my father’s family ever reached that,” she said. “Well I can tell you, my main secret is loving Jesus.”

Buie and her family hope for many more memories in the future.

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