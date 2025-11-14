MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar will host a grocery gift card giveaway this weekend for residents who are experiencing interruptions in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Program or Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits.

Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne is hosting the event at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The $50 gift cards will only be handed out to Miramar residents experiencing interruptions or delays in their SNAP or WIC nutrition programs.

Residents are required to pre-reister by filling out this form and bringing it with them to the giveaway. They also need to bring a valid ID with a Miramar address, as well as a SNAP or WIC benefits card.

There will be a limit of one gift card per household. They will be available while supplies last.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.