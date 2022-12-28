MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was spotted outside of a Target in Miramar and led to the evacuation of the store.

7SkyForce hovered above the large retailer, located at 16901 Miramar Parkway, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Miramar Police, a Target employee called them about the package, which was found outside the store on the rear side.

After the store was evacuated, K-9 units and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

At around 4:30 p.m., 7SkyForce captured the bomb squad’s robot as it approached the package.

Police have also set up a perimeter near the Target.

