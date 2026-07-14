HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Local summer campers came together with Miramar Police officers, Tuesday, to kickoff “Hangin’ with 5-0” summer camp.

The group spent the day at Hollywood North Park Beach to clean up the beach and then cooked some barbecue.

“Hangin’ with 5-0” is a joint community initiative between Miramar Police Athletic League and the City of Miramar. This year, the program celebrates more than 21 years of serving students in the community who are considered at-risk.

Sunbeam Properties, the parent company of WSVN-7, co-sponsored the event. Seventeen years ago, Sunbeam donated the funding that saved the program when city budget cuts at the time threatened to cancel the program.

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