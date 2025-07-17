MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an end of summer celebration in Miramar as summer campers got to spend time with the local police department.

Miramar Police officers partnered with Sunbeam Properties and Development, the sister company of Channel 7 owner Sunbeam Television, to hand out pizzas to campers at Miramar High School on Thursday.

Campers were enjoying their last few days of summer before school starts back up again and shared their favorite moment from summer camp.

“I liked it because we had fun and we also grew closer to law enforcement. We actually had to have fun with them and to not be afraid of them,” said student Josiah Thomas.

Sunbeam Properties and Development Vice President Ryan Goggins shared a little about the camp’s history.

“So, about 15 years ago the “Hangin’ with 5-0″ youth program lost funding and Sunbeam stepped up at that time to bridge the gap for that funding and make sure that the program continues into the future,” he said.

This free camp aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local youth.

