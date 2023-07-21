MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at a Publix grocery store on May 11.

The duo allegedly loaded their shopping carts with over $500 worth of groceries and beer before leaving the store without making any payment.

Now, the Miramar Police are urging the community to come forward with any information that could help in identifying the perpetrators.

It happened at the Publix located at 9951 Miramar Pkwy.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects in action. The video footage shows the two individuals filling their shopping carts with various items, and then nonchalantly exiting the store without attempting to pay for the goods.

Authorities believe that the suspects made their getaway in a white Crown Victoria.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

