MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, pistol-whipped a man in Miramar last month, as the victim’s family made a passionate plea to track down the attacker.

According to Miramar Police, the suspect pulled out a handgun and used it to strike a 31-year-old man in the back of the head at a convenience store back on Feb. 23.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss addressed the incident with reporters at a news conference held Wednesday.

“There was an argument of some sort, or at least some sort of confrontation that led to, really, a vicious attack,” said Moss. “It looks like our victim was hit with a weapon.”

The victim’s identity has been blurred in the surveillance video because he is mentally ill.

His mother and sister also spoke with reporters. They asked not to be identified or show their faces on camera because they’re afraid of the suspect.

“It looks like [the subject] hit him with the gun, and then, when [my son] got up to, I guess probably try to defend himself, ’cause [the subject] hit him from behind as [my son] was walking away,” said the victim’s mother.

When the victim turned around, his mother said, the subject pointed the gun at him.

“And as he got up to try to defend himself, [the subject], like, he put a bullet in the chamber, and it terrified me,” she said.

Police said the subject didn’t leave right away because it appears the women he was with was trying to calm him down.

“If he’s here in broad daylight, pulling a gun out on somebody because you think somebody is talking to your girlfriend, my brother is walking away, he’s not antagonizing your girlfriend,” said the victim’s sister. “[My brother] opened the door for the girl, so to see him be in that type of situation was very hurtful.”

Police now want the man responsible caught.

“It looks like it was an unprovoked attack, it was vicious, and as a result of that, we want to find this person, because if he’ll do this unprovoked, what else might he do?” said Moss.

The subject was last seen driving an older model white sedan.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.