MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing endangered person.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Raymarvens Remy was last seen around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the 3100 block of SW 67th Lane in Miramar.

Missing Endangered Person: Raymarvens Remy was reported missing on 10/31/2023. He is 6 ft tall and weighs approximately 240 lbs. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately. #Missing #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/ULOW8CrurA — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) November 1, 2023

Remy is described as a 6-foot-tall individual weighing approximately 240 lbs. He was reported missing by his mother and is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact Miramar Police immediately.

