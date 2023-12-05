MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in the River Run community.

The suspect, who police said is responsible for at least three thefts, may be linked to additional incidents.

The thefts were captured on camera on Nov. 21 at residences along the 2400 block of Riverdale Drive, the 9800 block of Miramar Blvd and the 9700 block of Bosque Lane in Miramar.

The suspect was observed exiting the passenger door of a black SUV and swiping packages from front porches.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

