MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department issued a missing person flyer on their Twitter page of a woman who is believed to be in the Hollywood Beach area.

On Wednesday morning, the announcement went on to inform the public that Shauntay Mitchell, 39, made statements to a family member that caused concern for her well-being. She has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Officials said she stands at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has red shoulder-length dreads, and a tattoo on her right arm.

Family members believe she may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on Mithell’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

