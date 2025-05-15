MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters who were last seen near their home in Miramar.

According to the Miramar Police Department, 11-year-old Janaya Foster and 15-year-old Janae Foster were last seen on Tuesday in the 4000 block of S Lake Terrace.

Janaya was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black pants, and black and white Nike Dunks.

Janae was wearing purple pants and a blue camouflage jacket and was carrying a red, white, and black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Alexander Sanchez at 954-602-4252 or via email at asanchez@miramarpd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

