MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are searching for two men for questioning following a series of car crimes.

On Tuesday, the police department posted on its social media accounts surveillance video from Feb. 19 of two men entering an apartment complex’s laundry room located along Southwest 18th Street and 68th Avenue. On that same night, a car on the property had its rims and tires stolen.

These men reportedly match the description of some men who were witnessed at the crime scenes of several rim thefts within a few blocks of each other on Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 where a total of five cars had its rims stolen.

Police said they were last seen driving a white Mercedes sedan and would like to talk to them for questioning.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.