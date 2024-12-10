MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy missing from Miramar.

Keyon Bienaime was last seen in the 6800 block of Southwest 34th Street on Monday.

According to police, his mother dropped him off at school and when she returned to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found. They said he did not attend his classes.

He was last seen wearing beige shorts, white short-sleeve uniform shirt, black Nike hoodie, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

If you have any information on Keyon’s whereabouts, please contact the Miramar Police Department immediately at 954 602 4000 or call 911.

