MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar.

On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis.

Officers have some questions for her.

The victim of the hit-and-run was 35-year-old Silvio Ortega.

Surveillance video from Georgia shows a white Chevy Malibu that is believed to be involved in the incident.

Lewis was seen driving and parking the vehicle outside of an apartment complex and then walking away.

She was last spotted in Georgia. Meanwhile, the vehicle was last spotted in North Agusta, South Carolina.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

