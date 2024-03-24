MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have stopped a sexual battery suspect but are worried there may be more victims.

Miramar Police on Saturday released a flyer of Maurice Teledo Cherry.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Nov. 1 for allegedly sexually battering a 17-year-old at gunpoint.

Investigators now say he was driving an older model, dark color BMW sedan at the time of the crime.

Detectives said the incident happened near Southwest 62nd Avenue and County Line Road back on Sept. 10.

Officials said there is also a second case against the suspect in another city.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

