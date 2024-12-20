MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Kids partnered with police officers to shop for holiday gifts.

Miramar Police Department took part in Target’s annual Heroes and Helpers program which brought smiles to so many people this season.

Each student received a gift card and partnered up with a first responder to find the perfect Christmas gift.

The students were able to buy gifts, not only for themselves, but also for their friends and family.

All who participated reacted to the partnership and holiday shopping.

“I’m feeling blessed though having this opportunity, i just want to buy some clothes, maybe some presents for them,” said Joseph Tavares.

“I’m going to buy, you know, reading and some anime things,” said Cameron Dumas.

“I’m looking for some clothes and some gifts for my friends,” got a look around the store to pick what i’m looking for,” said Yamire Etkins.

“I got to look around the store to pick what I’m looking for,” said Yaioke Etkins.

The officers who were involved said the event focuses on fostering positive relationships between police and the community.

“One of the great things about events like this is for them to interact with the school resource officers, that we are a support system. that we are a family and that we are approachable and we want to build that bond, from when they’re very little in school, to when they grow up,” said Miramar Police Dept. Deputy Chief Shakera Bucknor Ingram.

Target has been helping law enforcements create these connections with their communities since 2009.





