MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officers are proving that mentoring matters, especially when looking out for the future.

Miramar Police partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward to launch a new program called Big Futures, Bigs in Badges.

Miramar High School students will meet monthly with their assigned mentor-officer for activities preparing them for successful post-grad careers.

“The new students that are coming in really need the help because, when I was in high school, when I first came in, it was really difficult,” said Brian Rojas, a student. “More specifically, since we just came out of COVID and what not, I feel as though those students really need the help.”

“We’re trying to be the voice for these kids,” said Miramar Police Officer Jermane Rose. “They can talk to us, we can talk to them. It’s more so like, try to think of it like a very, a very organic friendship.”

It’s also the first time the Miramar Police Department has held such an event, promising to inspire future officers and community leaders.

