MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police officers made a special Christmas Eve delivery to children spending the holidays at one South Florida hospital.

‘Twas the day before Christmas, when all through Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, officers made smiles possible.

Among those delighted by the visit from law enforcement bearing gifts on Sunday was patient Dollie Minich.

“It definitely makes it a lot more special being in the hospital on Christmas. It makes it a lot better,” she said.

Minich, 13, was thoroughly happy with her presents: a ring light, a karaoke machine and crafts.

“I mean, of course you want to be at home, but they definitely can try to make it as fun as possible while you’re here,” she said.

For Miramar Police Detective Carlos Villalona, being back in this hospital hits home.

“My daughter passed away just a month shy of her second birthday,” he said. “We spent several Christmases here at Joe DiMaggio.”

Villalona has vowed to help other families, as his own was helped who helped years ago.

“I’ve seen the smiles that you put on these kids’ faces, and seeing that, being able to relate how I felt when it was done for me, you can’t really put a price on that,” he said.

With other members from the police department coming together, a now 15-year tradition of giving back continues going strong.

“Obviously, none of them really want to be here during this time of the year. They’d rather be at home around the Christmas tree with other family members, but we have to bring some joy to [these patients],” said Miramar Police Sgt. Anthony Pacetti.

Joy and toys were, indeed. delivered this Christmas Eve, but it was the company, conversation and holiday spirit that truly made these children’s Christmas merry and bright.

“Very, very appreciative. It helped me a lot, like, it was fun talking to them and talk about sports,” said patient Henry Medina.

As for Minich, she has a message for everyone before Santa arrives.

“Have a merry Christmas,” she said.

Medina received the best gift of all: the all clear to go home for Christmas on Monday.

