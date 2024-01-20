MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police came to the rescue of a puppy in peril in Miramar, and now they’re asking for the public’s help so she can get better.

Miramar Police officers came to the aid of Peaches after she was hit by a car near Southwest 59th Avenue and 27th Street, Friday.

Officers acted fast and took the 6-month-old to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital in Hollywood for treatment.

Officers found the canine alone on the streets. Now she will need a lot of care.

Police started a GoFundMe page for Peaches and chipped in to help get her into surgery. If you’d like to help, click here.

