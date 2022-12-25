MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Call these first responders Santa’s helpers.

Miramar Police officers delivered toys to children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Saturday morning.

The officers were inspired by the daughter of one of their own, who bravely battled cancer before losing her life.

Every year, the officers help Santa by bringing some happiness to the children and families who will spend Christmas away from home.

