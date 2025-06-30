MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer has a new title under his belt, and he’s using his years of experience working on the force to teach children some really valuable lessons.

Miramar Police Officer Daniel Herrera wears many hats. The former teacher — presently a father, school resource officer and even hostage negotiator — can now add author to that list.

“I saw a need, being a former school teacher and now as an SRO, and most importantly as a parent,” he said.

Herrera was referring to the challenging topic of teaching children how to navigate lockdown drills and school emergencies in the classroom — and all the emotions they stir up.

“Teachers are left teaching this subject they don’t know a whole lot about,” he said.

That’s what inspired Herrera to write “Officer Danny Always Keeps Us SAFE!” The children’s book follows the journey of a student named Jacob.

“He’s new to the school, and aside from all the things that a kid goes through being new at a school, now they’re going over all these drills, and it makes him very nervous,” he said.

The book then goes on to educate students on lockdown drills in a comforting and simple way, free of fear and intimidation.

“We need to teach our children to be confident, face fears head on,” said Herrera.

The 15-year police veteran leverages his knowledge and past experiences to better connect with children.

Earlier this month, he helped to negotiate with a man who was suffering a mental health crisis. The man in this situation climbed a traffic pole in Miramar and refused to come down — two years after he carried out a similar act at the same intersection.

“Again, just heard him out, you know, got talking to him, but more importantly, listened to him,” he said. “We focus on how can we take a terrible situation and calm it down, take our time.”

Herrera said his book was written through a similar lens.

“Officer Danny Always Keeps Us SAFE!” is already out on shelves and available online. To learn more about how you can grab a copy and follow his journey, click here.

