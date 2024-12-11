MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar Police officer has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges, authorities said.

George Richardson faces charges of lewd and lascivious written communication and use of a child in a sexual act and harmful communication with a minor.

The 37-year-old, who has served with the department for three years, was taken into custody in West Park on Wednesday.

Authorities said that Richardson has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss provided 7News with the following statement:

"I am profoundly disappointed to announce the arrest of George Richardson who has been with the Miramar Police Department for three years, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office of Public Corruption. When an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession. The trust bestowed upon law enforcement officers is paramount, and any breach of that trust is unacceptable. While Mr. Richardson, like all individuals accused of a crime, is entitled to the presumption of innocence, I want to be clear: he has been relieved of his police duties effective immediately. We stand committed to transparency and accountability and we are fully cooperating with BSO to ensure a thorough investigation, and a fair process for all involved. At the same time, it is crucial that we extend our compassion and support to the alleged victim. We are committed to ensuring that they receive all necessary assistance during this incredibly difficult time. The Miramar Police Department will remain steadfast in our mission to serve our community with integrity."

