FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer has been arrested and faces disturbing charges.

Joshua Bogwandas, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman he lives with and choking her.

He appeared in bond court, Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant, on the evening of April 30, Bogwandas and his girlfriend got into an argument.

He refused to let her leave their home, and at one point, Bogwandas, “Straddled her person, pinning her to the bed where she was unable to move, and begin choking her at which time she told him, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breath.'”

Bogwandas responded to her by saying, “I don’t give a [expletive]. If you talking, you can breathe.”

His girlfriend called 911 early morning Monday, which resulted in Bogwandas’ arrest.

7News learned that Bogwandas is a father with two children. If he is released from jail, he will have to live with his mother in Miami.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss released a statement that reads as follows, “This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without favor. We encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward without fear, knowing that we take these matters seriously.”

Bogwandas has been relieved of duty without pay and is being held in jail without bond.

