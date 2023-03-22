MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at around midnight on Hiatus Road at Pembroke Road, Wednesday.

The victim was found lying in the middle of the street and was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that they had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The victim is currently in critical condition, but miraculously still alive.

The roads were closed off for several hours as police collected evidence, including shell casings, and took photos of the crime scene. A K-9 unit was also seen at the location, suggesting that authorities were searching for the weapon or the suspect.

After nearly nine hours, Pembroke Road was reopened, but Hiatus Road remains closed as authorities continue their investigation.

It is unclear whether they are still searching for a suspect or if anyone is currently in custody.

