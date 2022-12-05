MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized.

Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a shooting in the area where they discovered, after further investigation, one person drove across lanes and eventually crashed into a shopping center near Northwest Second Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital; his condition is still unknown.

Miramar police are also investigating another crash possibly connected to the aforementioned incident.

That crash occurred near the 4000th block of North SR-7 in West Park.

The connection to both is yet to be determined as the investigation only recently began.

