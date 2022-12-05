MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is investigating two crashes in Broward County that led to one fatality.

Evidence markers laid on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a shooting in the area where they discovered, after further investigation, a man drove across lanes and against traffic.

He eventually crashed into a fence of a shopping center near Northwest Second Avenue.

The driver was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miramar police are also investigating another crash possibly connected to the aforementioned incident.

That crash occurred near the 4000th block of North SR-7 in West Park.

The connection to both is yet to be determined as the investigation only recently began.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has any information is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

