MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new clue in their search for a pair of package thieves who, they said, targeted several homes in Miramar.

Miramar Police on Thursday released surveillance video of one of the serial porch pirates, who they identified as Derrick Robinson.

The suspect and a woman can be seen taking packages from homes and loading them in their SUV.

Police have issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest, and they’re asking the public to provide any information on the subjects.

The surveillance video shows Robinson coming out of the driver’s side of a black SUV wearing a dark hoodie.

Investigators said he and the women pulled up to several home in a Miramar neighborhood and stole multiple from front porches packages over the past month.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

