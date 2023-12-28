MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new clue in their search for a pair of package thieves who, they said, targeted several homes in Miramar.

Miramar Police on Thursday released surveillance video of one of the serial porch pirates, who they identified as Derrick Robinson.

Derrick Robinson has been identified as the porch pirate seen removing packages from at least three homes in Miramar, on 11/21/23. There is a warrant out for Robinson’s arrest. If you know Robinson’s whereabouts, or the identity of the driver of the vehicle seen in this video,… pic.twitter.com/yw4ZXtTMCy — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 28, 2023

The suspect can be seen taking packages from homes and loading them in a car.

Police have issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest, and they’re asking the public to provide any information on the subjects.

The surveillance video shows Robinson coming out of the passenger’s side of a black vehicle wearing a light blue tube top and ripped blue jeans.

Investigators said Robinson and a man pulled up to several home in a Miramar neighborhood, stealing multiple packages from front porches over the past month.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.