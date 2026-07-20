MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Pretty much everyone loves ice cream, and getting a free scoop makes it even sweeter.

Miramar police officers went behind the counter at Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream on Sunday to help scoop and hand out free ice cream to children and families.

Many people in attendance received a sweet treat for National Ice Cream Day.

“We’re here for National Ice Cream Day, Scoops and Smiles. We’re with the fraternal order of police. We’re giving out ice cream to the community, bringing the community in, and just spending some time with them. Who doesn’t love ice cream today,” said Brent Steffan, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 189.

The event allowed attendees to meet with law enforcement officers and learn more about how they serve their community.

“This community is a great community, and Miramar is one of the best communities. So, the police officers, they get together and do this for the kids,” said Cleveland Smith, owner of Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

Everyone also received a stuffed animal as a special gift.

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