MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department alongside the victim’s families held a news conference Tuesday to address the double homicide that took the lives of their loved ones on March 17, 2022.

Brent Hart, 25, and Dumas Cherizol-Amilcar, 27, were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting that unfolded at a strip mall situated on the 4000 block of Southwest and 69th Avenue in Miramar.

The two men, who were lifelong friends were at a restaurant picking up dinner at around 9:00 p.m. when someone opened fire.

During the news conference, family members of the victims and the Miramar PD asked anyone with information to come forward in order to solve this homicide that occurred over a year ago and a half ago.

Both were struck and died on the scene.

In a surveillance video, the number of shots fired can be heard.

Erica Wilson-Price, Hart’s mom spoke at the conference and said she was devasted.

“Somebody shot my son in cold blood along with his best friend. I need someone to come forward and like, really, like say what happened, somebody knows what happened. I just want to know what happened, who did this and why. I don’t understand,” said Wilson-Price.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

