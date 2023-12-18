MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-month-old Bloodhound puppy named Hope Ryce has officially joined the ranks at the Miramar Police Department.

Weighing in at a sturdy forty pounds, Hope Ryce comes from a distinguished background, having been donated to the Miramar Police Department by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

This purebred Bloodhound puppy was specifically bred for tracking by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, renowned for its advocacy of utilizing Bloodhounds in law enforcement. The Jimmy Ryce Center, in collaboration with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, facilitated the donation to support tracking and search operations.

Hope Ryce will be partnered with K-9 Officer Heidy Arias, a seasoned seven-year veteran of the Miramar Police Department. The collaboration aims to enhance the department’s capabilities in tracking and locating individuals.

In a video posted on the department’s X page, they showcased the moments before and after Arias met the adorable canine.

We are proud to introduce the newest member of our Miramar PD family, a K-9 named Hope Ryce. The bloodhound was donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction. Out of an unspeakable tragedy we now have Hope. Watch her journey to our community. #MiramarPD… pic.twitter.com/uyHRh7FwLb — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 18, 2023

The Miramar Police Department said it is excited to introduce Hope Ryce to the community.

