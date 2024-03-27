MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department is lending a hand to the family of a U.S. Navy sailor from South Florida who died while on a tour of duty.

The department on Wednesday provided the family with presents, food and a shoulder to cry on as they mourn the death of Michael Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, from Miramar, died on March 20 as a result of an incident. He was 34.

The U.S Department of Defense said his death was a non-combat incident.

7News cameras captured his family, one week after learning of Aregbesola’s death, ahead of the Easter weekend.

“He really loved his son,” said Deanna Aregbesola, the sailor’s widow. “Thank you so much. Thank you for coming out.”

Aregbesola moved from Nigeria to the U.S. in 2017. At the age of 30, he decided to enlist in the Navy. He was deployed to the USS Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea since November 2023.

His widow describing the kind of man Aregbesola was.

“He was a very selfless man. That’s all I’m going to say,” said Deanna.

His other family members were left devastated.

“It really hurts. I’m shaken and I’m broken to the core knowing that he’s lost and they cannot find his body,” said Michael McGhi, the sailor’s father-in-law.

With the delivery from the Miramar Police Department, the family can begin picking up the pieces, one step at a time.

“Thank you for your support,” said Aregbesola’s 4-year-old son, Michael Aregbesola Jr.

The Pentagon said an investigation has been opened into Aregbesola’s death.

His family hopes the investigation moves as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.