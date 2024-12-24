HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Young patients at Joe DiMaggio received a special delivery on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Miramar Police officers stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood to spread holiday cheer.

They brought boxes filled with toys for the patients.

They visited several patients to personally deliver holiday presets to them.

“They gave me a Barbie doll, they gave me slime, they gave me a lot of stuff,” said Ivyanna Bright, a patient.

“Seeing Miramar Police Department here, it just lights up the patients’ faces,” said Lauren Hill of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “They’re handing out toys and gifts, and it just really brings the holiday spirit here at our hospital.”

The officers are part of Operation Blue Squad, an initiative that engages them with residents within Broward County.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.