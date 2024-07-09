HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Summer campers spent some time Tuesday doing a good deed by cleaning up a South Florida beach.

Students with the Hanging With 5-0 summer camp picked up litter at Hollywood’s North Beach Park.

Officers with Miramar Police were there to give the students a helping hand.

After the hard work, the children saw the beauty of their efforts while enjoying a nice barbeque on the beach.

“The kids learn a vital lesson about not just living in the community but making sure you keep it clean, you take care of it, you love your community,” said Miramar Police Sgt.Oscar Mendoza.

“I wanted to do this because I love wildlife,” said a student participating in the summer camp.

“Just helping the community and having fun over the summer,” said another student participating in the summer camp.

“It’s a program that bridges the gap between the local youth and our local police department which we feel is important to strengthen ties in our community,” said Ryan Goggins, the vice president of leasing and marketing for Sunbeam Properties.

The camp is sponsored by Miramar Police, the Miramar Park of Commerce and Sunbeam Properties.

