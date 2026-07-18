MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials from the Miramar Police Department are urging drivers to avoid U.S. 27 near Pines Boulevard after a crash killed two people and shut down the southbound lanes.

Miramar PD are investigating the crash, which killed two people on a motorcycle early Saturday morning at Mile Marker 21.

Investigators said that the incident started after a slowdown along the southbound area of the highway, with the motorcycle driver slamming into the rear of a tractor trailer.

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