MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miramar officials are doing their part to help the environment.

The city has partnered with the Florida League of Cities to join the Race to Zero Campaign.

Their kickoff launch took place Thursday at Miramar City Hall, located at 2300 Civic Center Place.

The event, hosted by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, who spearheaded the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 campaign.

The mayor outlined Miramar’s substantial progress on the Climate Action Plan, which includes:

An ongoing Energy Efficiency Project that is 60% complete, which will retrofit streetlights and all the lights in all city buildings to LED

HVAC uprgades.

LEED certified buldings.

Utilization of carbon neutral cooling and heating technology.

Conducting an EV Roadway Study.

An Energy Efficiency Block Grant, which the city awarded $170,000 in funding in addition to the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant.

“The city is gearing up to roll out its programs to support the Race to Zero initiative,” Messam said in a statement. “So far, we have installed charging stations around Miramar, and we were proactive in installing these years ago in preparation for laws that will be passed to eliminate carbon emission vehicles.

His statement continued, which reads as follows, “Our plan involves taking this initiative to our residents and schools so we as a collective can make small changes to see carbon reduction in our city, state, country and ultimately globally.”

Officials also displayed several of the city’s EV cars, and Broward County Transit displayed its electric buses.

This conservation effort by the cities is part of a global campaign for countries that signed the Paris Accords for Climate Change.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and obtain 100% carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

