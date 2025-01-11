MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts are underway in Miramar after, officials said, a fuel tanker rolled over.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Miramar Parkway, near Southwest 148th Avenue after receiving a call about the incident, at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the tanker is leaking a portion of the 9,000 gallons of fuel it’s carrying.

Police have shut down intersection while crews contain and clean up the spill.

No injuries have been reported.

