Miramar officer hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar.

Miramar Police responded to a shopping plaza on the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway, just after 4:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the car ran him over after he got out of his cruiser.

The car then fled the scene.

Rescue crews transported the officer to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.