MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar mother was arrested Monday, accused of allowing her seven minor children to live in filthy conditions.

Thirty-seven-year-old Anela Jean Louis was charged with seven counts of aggravated child abuse, seven counts of child neglect, seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, Miramar Police were called to the home on Monday morning after a caller said two small kids were seen running around outside the house in diapers. One was covered in feces and the other was bleeding from his hand.

Once police arrived, they found the mother’s eighth and oldest daughter, 21-year-old Maykala Jean Louis, asleep in the home. Police said the house was in “deplorable conditions”, and smelled bad. One officer “went inside the residence and there was such a strong pungent odor of feces and urine I was unable to stay inside long without vomiting,” according to the report.

The report also said that “There was 1 container of Minute Maid Juice, 1 container of butter and 1 red pot with unknown food inside of it located in the refrigerator.”

According to officials, there were seven children living in the home, in addition to the adult daughter. The mother has a total of nine children, including an adult child who is in jail.

Police asked the 21-year-old daughter why there was no furniture in the home as well as no food in the fridge. They said the daughter became hostile, screamed and then slammed the door on them.

Three of the kids, ages 3,2,1, were all sent to a local hospital due to their injuries, which the report mentioned “All of which had extensive scarring or fresh wounds all over their bodies.”

One of the children “also had an extreme case of eczema all over both his right and left arms and a large rash covering his front torso.” The child was also “asked about the open wound on his leg which was bleeding, and he stated he was hit by a broom.”

At the hospital, the mother arrived to see her hospitalized children and police tried to speak to her. The mother “became irate and fought officers in the hallway,” leading to officers to arrest her.

All of Jean Louis’ seven minor children were removed from her custody. Officials said the mother had 20 cases with the Florida Department of Children and Families and currently has two open cases with the state.

On Tuesday, a judge held a shelter hearing to decide who will take care of the minor children.

The judge overseeing the shelter hearing ruled that the children will remain in the custody of the state and in foster care. The state rejected the defense’s request to let the 21-year-old oldest daughter take care of her minor siblings because the state said the adult sister doesn’t have the means to take care of them and lives in the same house as the mother.

The judge granted Jean Louis a once-a-month supervised visit with her children.

“I want an expert, a therapist, to observe visits with the parent at least one time a month,” said the judge.

The state will begin looking for relatives who can take care of the minor children. Meantime, therapy will begin for each of the seven kids.

