MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar is set to voice concerns Tuesday regarding a proposed incinerator project near the city, focusing on potential air quality impacts and other environmental issues.

The address will take place at the Miami-Dade Commission meeting, where the construction of a new mass burn facility is being considered. The proposed incinerator, intended to replace the Doral incinerator that caught fire in February 2023, is scheduled for construction at the former Opa-locka West Airport, approximately 1/8 of a mile from west Miramar, an area known as ‘Airport West’.

Miami-Dade County’s decision to consider this site has sparked a strong response from local leadership and community members alike.

Mayor Messam plans to discuss a recent air quality report commissioned by Miami-Dade County, which evaluates the potential risks associated with the incinerator. His support will focus on safeguarding community health, protecting the environment, and ensuring a sustainable future for residents.

The discussion is part of a mayoral report, which includes a preliminary permit and regulatory review of three alternate waste-to-energy facility sites. Given the importance of the issue, it is scheduled early in the meeting.

