Miramar Mayor hosts mask, rose and meal giveaway on Mother’s Day

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar wished a happy Mother’s Day to local moms by giving to the community.

Mayor Wayne Messam hosted a mask, rose and hot meal giveaway at City Hall, Sunday.

The event aimed to pay tribute to of the mothers who are part of the city while giving out essentials that are needed during these difficult times.

Recipients said they were appreciative of this act of kindness.

“It’s great not having to cook, it’s the first thing,” said Elaine Sant’Ana.

“This was an awesome gesture from the City of Miramar and Wayne Messam, always doing things, very innovative,” said Michelle Exlevy.

The first 200 moms who showed up had the opportunity to drive up, open their trunks and have the items placed in their cars.

